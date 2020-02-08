Pondicherry varsity students continue to protest for second day

Students of Pondicherry University on Friday continued with their sit-in protest at the administrative block for the second day demanding revocation of fee hike and 25% reservation for local students in all subjects. Students abstained from classes and occupied the administrative block.
“The struggle is against the unacceptable attitude of the university administration towards the proposed demands. A grievances committee was formed to address these concerns. But the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Gurmeet Singh and the administration consistently remained reluctant. This is a struggle to make public education accessible and affordable for every student,” said students council president Parichay Yadav.
The strike will go on indefinitely until the administration is ready to address the concerns raised by the students, he said.
