Pondicherry varsity secures eighth place in IIRF rankings

Published - July 05, 2024 10:35 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University has secured the eighth place among Central universities in the country in the rankings of the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF).

The exercise, conducted by Education Post, ranks over 1,000 institutions across India, including universities and specialised colleges. A release from the university said that for the 2024 rankings, the IIRF evaluated varsities on seven parameters — placement performance; teaching learning resources and pedagogy; research; industry placement and integration; placement strategies and support; future orientation; and external perception. The university scored 981.28 out of 1000. This is an improvement from 2023, when it was ranked 17 with a score of 969.34. K. Tharanikkarasu, Vice-Chancellor (in-charge), congratulated the faculty, the administrative staff, and the stakeholders, and called for sustaining the efforts to scale greater heights, it added.


