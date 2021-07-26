Pondicherry University launches new courses in Lakshadweep

The university issues NoC to the island’s administration

The Pondicherry University has cleared a proposal from the administration of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep to introduce three-year undergraduate and one-year diploma vocational courses from the 2021-2022 academic session.

A No-objection Certificate has also been issued to the Lakshadweep administration for affiliation.

The proposal is to offer new three-year undergraduate vocational courses in Tourism and Service Industry and Software Development, and one-year diploma courses in Catering and Hospitality, Marine, Electrical and Electronics and Mechanical Engineering at Lakshadweep, Kadmat and Minicoy Islands for 2021-2022.

Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, at a recent ceremony, presented the NoCs to Vijendra Singh Rawat, Secretary, Department of Technical Education and Skill Development, Lakshadweep administration.

Mr. Singh said it was gratifying that Pondicherry University, which continued to be one of the leading universities in the world in the rankings particularly on research activities, had introduced such vocational courses for the welfare of tribal students.

He appealed to the youth residing in the islands to make use of the educational opportunities offered by the university. This is a significant step towards the development of the Lakshadweep islands, which need a great deal of attention on higher education as well as job-oriented courses.

Sivaraj of Pondicherry Technological University, Chandra Sekhara Rao, Dean, College Development Council of Pondicherry University, B. Chithra, Registrar, and S. Rajkumar, nodal officer for Andaman and Nicobar Islands Centre, were present.