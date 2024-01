January 23, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University has re-opened the web portal for submitting applications for Ph.D. admissions for entrance examination-exempted category candidates for the academic year 2023-24. The last date for submission of online applications is January 30. Candidates can apply online to various Ph.D. programmes by visiting the Pondicherry University website https://www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2023-24/

