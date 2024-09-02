ADVERTISEMENT

Pondicherry Varsity hosts career orientation programme

Published - September 02, 2024 10:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The programme was designed to empower final-year postgraduate students by fostering their professional growth through the strategic use of the LinkedIn platform.

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University vice-chancellor in-charge K. Tharanikkarasu delivering the inaugural address at the programme.

Pondicherry University hosted a career kickstarting initiative in collaboration with social media networking platform for professionals, LinkedIn, and employability development agency, FACE Prep.

A press note said the “LinkedIn Career Kickstart” programme held by the University’s Placement Cell and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) was designed to empower final-year postgraduate students by fostering their professional growth through the strategic use of the LinkedIn platform.

In his inaugural address, K. Tharanikkarasu, vice-chancellor in-charge of Pondicherry University, stressed the importance of such initiatives in advancing the institution’s mission of fostering academic and professional excellence.

Clement S. Lourdes, Director of Culture and Cultural Relations, highlighted the impact of rapid technological change in shaping the future. Rajneesh Bhutani, registrar, underscored the pivotal role of social media platforms like LinkedIn in navigating today’s rapidly evolving job market.

Each session included hands-on training on utilising LinkedIn for professional networking, job search strategies, and personal branding. The programme drew over 2,000 final-year students across departments and schools.

