GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pondicherry Varsity hosts career orientation programme

The programme was designed to empower final-year postgraduate students by fostering their professional growth through the strategic use of the LinkedIn platform.

Published - September 02, 2024 10:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Pondicherry University vice-chancellor in-charge K. Tharanikkarasu delivering the inaugural address at the programme.

Pondicherry University vice-chancellor in-charge K. Tharanikkarasu delivering the inaugural address at the programme.

Pondicherry University hosted a career kickstarting initiative in collaboration with social media networking platform for professionals, LinkedIn, and employability development agency, FACE Prep.

A press note said the “LinkedIn Career Kickstart” programme held by the University’s Placement Cell and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) was designed to empower final-year postgraduate students by fostering their professional growth through the strategic use of the LinkedIn platform.

In his inaugural address, K. Tharanikkarasu, vice-chancellor in-charge of Pondicherry University, stressed the importance of such initiatives in advancing the institution’s mission of fostering academic and professional excellence.

Clement S. Lourdes, Director of Culture and Cultural Relations, highlighted the impact of rapid technological change in shaping the future. Rajneesh Bhutani, registrar, underscored the pivotal role of social media platforms like LinkedIn in navigating today’s rapidly evolving job market.

Each session included hands-on training on utilising LinkedIn for professional networking, job search strategies, and personal branding. The programme drew over 2,000 final-year students across departments and schools.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.