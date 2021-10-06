Pondicherry varsity faculty gets international honour

PUDUCHERRY

T. Shanmuganantham, Associate Professor, Department of Electronics Engineering, Pondicherry University, has been conferred the ‘International Researcher Award 2021’ from International Research Association, England, United Kingdom (UK).

The award is in recognition of research contributions of Mr. Shanmuganantham spanning 20 years. This includes 285 Scopus publications as per Scopus database, 112 Web of Science Publications, 115 Articles in ORCID and 30.02 Research Gate points, Pondicherry University said in a press note.

The award was presented at a virtual ceremony held recently.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University, felicitated Mr. Shanmuganatham on the achievement.

The International Research Association has instituted the awards to honour researchers for excellence in various fields of science and technology, the press note said.