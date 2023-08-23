HamberMenu
Pondicherry Varsity anthropology professor honoured

August 23, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Ajeet Jaiswal

Ajeet Jaiswal

Ajeet Jaiswal, Head, Department of Anthropology, Pondicherry University was recently honoured during the World Anthropology Congress (WAC) 2023, Bhubaneswar, in recognition of his contributions to the field of anthropology.

A press note from Pondicherry University said Mr. Jaiswal was presented with a certificate of recognition and appreciation under the auspices of the United India Anthropology Forum and the Kalinga Institute of Social Science for “dedication, commitment, and profound impact on the realm of anthropology that have set him apart as a trailblazer in the field”.

On receiving the prestigious honour, Mr. Jaiswal reaffirmed his commitment to furthering the field of anthropology and pursuit of knowledge, fostering interdisciplinary collaborations, and addressing critical societal issues through research.

The anthropology summit provided a platform for distinguished anthropologists, researchers, and scholars worldwide to convene, exchange ideas, and celebrate the achievements that have shaped the discipline, the University said.

