ADVERTISEMENT

Pondicherry varsity announces full-day holiday on January 22

January 22, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the entrance of Pondicherry University in Puducherry | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Pondicherry University has declared a full-day holiday and deferred semester examinations scheduled for Monday in connection with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The University, while revising the half-day holiday notified previously to a full holiday, said the compensatory working day in lieu of the holiday would be notified shortly.

A circular from the Assistant Registrar (Examinations UG/PG), said the theory examinations for UG (all courses) have been postponed to January 25 and PG (MBA) rescheduled to January 30.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government had earlier notified a holiday for all government offices and industrial establishments on account of the “Ram Lalla Pran Prathishta” ceremony in Ayodhya for the employees to participate in the celebrations.

A notification from the Lt. Governor said the leave was not covered under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The notification also added that February 17 (Saturday) would be a compensatory working day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US