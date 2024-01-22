GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pondicherry varsity announces full-day holiday on January 22

January 22, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the entrance of Pondicherry University in Puducherry

A view of the entrance of Pondicherry University in Puducherry | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Pondicherry University has declared a full-day holiday and deferred semester examinations scheduled for Monday in connection with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The University, while revising the half-day holiday notified previously to a full holiday, said the compensatory working day in lieu of the holiday would be notified shortly.

A circular from the Assistant Registrar (Examinations UG/PG), said the theory examinations for UG (all courses) have been postponed to January 25 and PG (MBA) rescheduled to January 30.

The government had earlier notified a holiday for all government offices and industrial establishments on account of the “Ram Lalla Pran Prathishta” ceremony in Ayodhya for the employees to participate in the celebrations.

A notification from the Lt. Governor said the leave was not covered under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The notification also added that February 17 (Saturday) would be a compensatory working day.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.