Pondicherry varsity announces full-day holiday on January 22

January 22, 2024 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University has declared a full-day holiday and deferred semester examinations scheduled for Monday in connection with the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The University, while revising the half-day holiday notified previously to a full holiday, said the compensatory working day in lieu of the holiday would be notified shortly.

A circular from the Assistant Registrar (Examinations UG/PG), said the theory examinations for UG (all courses) have been postponed to January 25 and PG (MBA) rescheduled to January 30.

The government had earlier notified a holiday for all government offices and industrial establishments on account of the “Ram Lalla Pran Prathishta” ceremony in Ayodhya for the employees to participate in the celebrations.

A notification from the Lt. Governor said the leave was not covered under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The notification also added that February 17 (Saturday) would be a compensatory working day.