Pondicherry University’s MBBS results are out

Following the intervention of the office of Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Pondicherry University released the results of the final year and first year MBBS examinations on Monday.

On Saturday, representatives of the final year MBBS students of the university’s affiliated medical colleges met the Lt. Governor, and aired their grievances. The students stated that the results of the final year MBBS exams taken in March-April 2021 were yet to be announced, and they were apprehensive about their future prospects, including appearing for PG NEET and begining their internships. The students sought the Lt. Governor’s intervention in expediting the publication of results.

According to a Raj Nivas press note, the university had earlier clarified that the delay was due to the pandemic.