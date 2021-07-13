Puducherry

Pondicherry University’s MBBS results are out

Following the intervention of the office of Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Pondicherry University released the results of the final year and first year MBBS examinations on Monday.

On Saturday, representatives of the final year MBBS students of the university’s affiliated medical colleges met the Lt. Governor, and aired their grievances. The students stated that the results of the final year MBBS exams taken in March-April 2021 were yet to be announced, and they were apprehensive about their future prospects, including appearing for PG NEET and begining their internships. The students sought the Lt. Governor’s intervention in expediting the publication of results.

According to a Raj Nivas press note, the university had earlier clarified that the delay was due to the pandemic.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2021 1:03:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/pondicherry-universitys-mbbs-results-are-out/article35290696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY