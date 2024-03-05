Pondicherry University’s institute-industry interface for students of international business

March 05, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Department of International Business, Pondicherry University, recently organised a three-day institute and industry interface meet for students.

Globizz 24 was aimed at providing practical orientation in management studies, inculcate para-theoretical understanding, evolution, innovation and business tactics, and generate a linkage between students and industries, a press note from the university said.

Vice-Chancellor (officiating) K. Tharanikkarasu, inaugurated the event.

Rajalakshmi Devaraj, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Regional Authority, southern India, highlighted the significance of Foreign Trade Policy 2023 and its implication on India’s foreign trade. She underscored the role of research scholars and students in making India a 5-trillion economy.

P.T. Rudra Goud, Managing Director, Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation (PIPDIC Ltd) explained the Union Territory’s foreign trade engagement in terms of export and import opportunities.

Pointing out that opportunities exist for students and research scholars moulding themselves as entrepreneurs in the areas of global business, Mr. Goud detailed the steps to be followed to excel in international business.

In a special address, Kuboki San, former Director General, Japan External Trade Organization, and former Liaison Officer, Mitusubishi Corporation Limited, spoke about the opportunities that exist between India and Japan in terms of improving upon the trade and investment relations.

C.K. Ashok Kumar, founder, First World Community, focused on the importance of idea generation by young minds, and the value of their contribution to the national development, especially in the international business arena.

P. G. Arul, Head of the Department of International Business, and P. Sridharan, Coordinator of Globizz 24, outlined the scope of the initiative organised against the backdrop of understanding among students about the imperative of attuning with changing management paradigms, and the growing complexity of the business environment.

D. Lazar, Registrar (in-charge), Vijayakumar, Librarian, P. Natarajan, Dean, School of Management, and Bushan D. Sudhakar, Event Coordinator, participated.

Several dignitaries from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, officials of the State Department of Industries, and entrepreneurs engaged in domestic and international trade shared their experience and expertise, the press note said.

Participants from nearby universities and colleges were provided an opportunity to showcase their leadership qualities, entrepreneurial skills, business ideas, and interact with experts. Students who won in the competitions conducted by the department were awarded with cash prices, mementos, and medals.

