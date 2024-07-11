Pondicherry University VC meets CM; seeks support for expansion of physical education facilities

K. Tharanikkarasu, Vice-Chancellor (i/c) of Pondicherry University, has requested Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to extend the government’s support for strengthening physical education infrastructure.

The Vice Chancellor broached the request during a meeting with the Chief Minister at his chamber in the legislative complex the other day, a press note from the University said.

During the meeting, Mr. Tharanikkarasu presented an overview of the recent developmental activities undertaken at the Pondicherry University and progress made on the academic front that reflected the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and augmenting infrastructure.

Pondicherry University’s recent achievement of securing the 8th rank in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) was highlighted at the meeting as one of the recent achievements that reflected the University’s dedication to maintaining high standards in education, research, and overall institutional performance, the press note said.

Mr. Tharanikkarasu also highlighted the emphasis given to the designing of skill-based courses to enhance employability and industry-readiness of students. These courses aim to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements, it was pointed out.

Appealing for the Chief Minister’s support in improving the University’s physical education infrastructure, the Vice Chancellor said enhanced facilities in this area would support the holistic development of students, promoting physical fitness and sports excellence.

The Chief Minister, while appreciating the University’s efforts, assured the official of continued support for its initiatives, the press note said.