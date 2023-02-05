Pondicherry University V-C honoured by St. Stephen’s College

February 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh has been conferred the Order of the Illustrious Stephanian Award by St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.

The honour is in recognition of his contribution to teaching and research and also for serving as a role model for society, a press note from the University said.

Having authored over 150 research papers in high-impact international journals, Mr. Singh is also the recipient of various honours, including a membership of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London, and Fellowship of Society for Advancement of Electrochemical Science & Technology, the press note said.