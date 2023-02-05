ADVERTISEMENT

Pondicherry University V-C honoured by St. Stephen’s College

February 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh being presented the Order of the Illustrious Stephanian Award. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh has been conferred the Order of the Illustrious Stephanian Award by St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.

The honour is in recognition of his contribution to teaching and research and also for serving as a role model for society, a press note from the University said.

Having authored over 150 research papers in high-impact international journals, Mr. Singh is also the recipient of various honours, including a membership of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London, and Fellowship of Society for Advancement of Electrochemical Science & Technology, the press note said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US