HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pondicherry University V-C honoured by St. Stephen’s College

February 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh being presented the Order of the Illustrious Stephanian Award.

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh being presented the Order of the Illustrious Stephanian Award. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh has been conferred the Order of the Illustrious Stephanian Award by St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.

The honour is in recognition of his contribution to teaching and research and also for serving as a role model for society, a press note from the University said.

Having authored over 150 research papers in high-impact international journals, Mr. Singh is also the recipient of various honours, including a membership of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London, and Fellowship of Society for Advancement of Electrochemical Science & Technology, the press note said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.