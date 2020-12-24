Pondicherry University to give distance learners two chances to complete course

Second chances: The first online examination has been scheduled from January 18 to February 23, the University said.

PUDUCHERRY

24 December 2020 01:22 IST

They can complete their course by taking the online examinations scheduled for January and June next year

Pondicherry University (PU) has allowed two extra chances for distance learners to complete their course by taking the online examinations scheduled for January and June next year.

A press note from the University said the online examinations were being scheduled as a special gesture from the Vice-Chancellor on the basis of several requests from students. It would enable those who are yet to complete their courses through the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), and also through the twinning programmes, to finish their programmes.

The first online examination has been scheduled from January 18 to February 23. The question papers would be made available online and the students would be writing their examinations from home as a safety measure against COVID-19.

The extra chance would benefit all MBA students of the academic year 2005-06 to the 2016-batch and students of M.Com, MA (English, Sociology, Hindi) from the 2014-15 batch to the 2016-batch, who have already exhausted the maximum prescribed period for completing the degree.

Another examination session has been scheduled for June for students to complete their courses by re-registering themselves. The procedure for re-registration is uploaded on the University website. The last date for submission of examination application forms and re-registration is December 31 2020.

Students who have already registered for the II and IV semester, but have arrear papers in the I and III semesters and wish to write the January examinations, can also apply. Students have to send another application form for the I and III semester arrear papers, along with a requisite fee.

The examination details for the June 2021 session would be informed by May 2021. Students are requested to follow the website for notifications.

The University said during the last two months, the DDE had been conducting personal contact programme classes in the form of webinars. A large number of students have participated in the online classes. Recorded video lectures are also available on the DDE website so that students who missed the classes could listen and learn, the University said.

Study material online

All the study material have been made available online so that students can access them during the pandemic. The revised timetable is uploaded on the University website.

For exam-related queries, students can contact Arvind Gupta, Assistant Director (DDE Exams), at 0413-2654444 or email: arvindpondy@rediffmail.com. For more details, visit the University website. pondiuni.edu.in/department/directorate-of-distance-education/