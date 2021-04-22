Pondicherry University to be closed from April 23

Circular asks Ph.D scholars, inmates to vacate hostels

Pondicherry University announced on Thursday that it was shutting down from April 23 to 27 due to the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases among its faculty, staff and students.

A press note said the closure was a measure to contain the spread of the pandemic on the campus.

Meanwhile, a circular has directed all Ph.D scholars/inmates who are currently in hostels (boys and girls) to vacate the rooms at the earliest, not later than April 25.

Reopening of the hostel facility would be announced on the University web site later.

Inmates have also been asked to take all their belongings, including laptops, mobiles, and original certificates.

They should also directly return to their respective home towns. The hostel office would inform their parents/local guardians too.

The mess is also shutting down on April 26 until further notice.

The University has also prohibited non-Ph.D scholars and PG students from entering the campus until further orders.