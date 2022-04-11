Puducherry

CUET 2022: Pondicherry University to accept CUET scores for integrated programmes

The admisssions will be based on CUET (Undergraduate)-2022 to be conducted by the National Testing Agency. 
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY April 11, 2022 11:56 IST
Updated: April 11, 2022 15:46 IST

The Pondicherry University will be accepting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admission into the five-year integrated programmes from the current academic year. According to a release, the admission will be based on CUET (Undergraduate)-2022 to be conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Aspirants who desire to take admissions into the Integrated programmes can apply for CUET UG-2022 online at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/

They may also refer to the information brochure available on the university website at www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions - 2022-23 for the eligibility criteria.

The last date to submit the online application form for the various integrated programmes is May 6, 2022.

