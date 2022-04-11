CUET 2022: Pondicherry University to accept CUET scores for integrated programmes

Last date to submit online application form for CUET is May 6, 2022

The Pondicherry University will be accepting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admission into the five-year integrated programmes from the current academic year. According to a release, the admission will be based on CUET (Undergraduate)-2022 to be conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Aspirants who desire to take admissions into the Integrated programmes can apply for CUET UG-2022 online at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/

They may also refer to the information brochure available on the university website at www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions - 2022-23 for the eligibility criteria.

The last date to submit the online application form for the various integrated programmes is May 6, 2022.