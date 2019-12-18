Pondicherry University teams up with U.S. firm Corning

Pondicherry University has bagged a collaborative cutting edge project from Corning, US, to carry out collaborative research on developing a high-performance solid state lithium battery.

The project will forge a collaboration between the American company, an innovator in materials science and Pondicherry University to develop a better solid state lithium battery having potential benefits in garnering high energy density, operable temperature range, and safety in comparison to traditional liquid electrolyte based lithium ion batteries.

Ramaswamy Murugan from High Energy Density Battery Research Laboratory, Department of Physics, Pondicherry University, is one of the investigators of this novel material.

A press note from the university said Prof. Murugan who has worked with John B. Goodenough, Nobel laureate in chemistry (2019) for his contribution to lithium batteries, will lead the collaborative engagement with Corning in this project in developing a high performance lithium metal battery. The research is expected to address some of the challenges in the realisation of technology for electric mobility and sustainable development.

According to Pondicherry University, the project is the latest outcome of a series of initiatives under Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh for augmenting research, consultancy and industry interaction. The university has established a dedicated office of the Dean (Research) to serve as a single-point coordination point for sponsored research projects, research infrastructure projects, industry interaction including consultancy, intellectual property rights including patenting, research scholar fellowships and visiting researchers.

Policy framework

Several steps have also been taken to streamline and facilitate speedy approval and to encourage faculty members to take up research projects. A research policy as well as policy framework for industry interaction and consultancy, had been approved by the University Academic Council recently, the press note said.