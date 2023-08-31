HamberMenu
Pondicherry University team secures patent for bioprocess

August 31, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
This is the sixth patent received by the University team on different green technologies developed for checking water pollution and treating sewage and solid waste.

The Controller of Patents, Government of India, has granted a patent for a novel bioprocess that converts waste into useful substances in a rapid, clean and inexpensive manner, developed at Pondicherry University by S.A. Abbasi, Tasneem Abbasi, and Pratiksha Patnaik.

The patent describes a process and a bioreactor system in which microcrustaceans and annelids have been deployed for the first time in such a manner that one animal type supports the other in accomplishing a rapid, clean, and inexpensive biocomposting of paper waste and phytowaste, a press note from Pondicherry University said.

The synergy between the two groups of invertebrates is maximized and capitalised by innovative reactor design. The resulting bioprocess is 3-4 times faster as well as cheaper than the processes hitherto existing for the same purpose.

Among the distinguishing features of this innovation is that it is capable of transforming all kinds of phytowaste (waste plant biomass), including toxic and hazardous weeds like prosopis, parthenium, and lantana, into soil-friendly and plant-friendly organic fertilizers. This feature has the potential of transforming billions of tonnes of the weed biomass that is generated in the world annually and which had no utility value, into raw material for highly fancied organic fertilizers.

This is the sixth patent received by Prof Abbasi and Tasneem Abbasi on different green technologies developed by them for the control of water pollution and treatment of sewage and solid waste. Another three patents are awaiting final grant, the University said

