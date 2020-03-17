Pondicherry University suspends classes till March 31

Pondicherry University has suspended classes, examinations and common facilities, including hostels and library till March 31, or until further notice as a pre-emptive measure against spread of the novel coronavirus.

While academic activities remain suspended with immediate effect, hostels and mess facilities will shut down on Wednesday.

In a circular, the university advised students to return home and stay safe. They will be allowed to return to the university only after academic activities resume. Hostel residents need to intimate the warden while leaving premises, the circular said.

“Teaching and administrative staff will continue to function in this period,” a university official said.

Study materials

Teachers of departments/centres should make available the study materials in all integrated and PG courses to ensure continuity in learning process. Students are required to keep in touch with the faculty during the period.

Teachers shall be available as per timetable through e-resources.

“Semester exams for the even semester will he held as per the schedule,” the circular said.

The university has directed all faculty, officers, staff, outsourced staff to avoid non-essential domestic travel and everyone, including students, to adhere to the the advisory issued by the Government of India, UGC, State Governments and local authorities from time to time.

The university has also postponed the group discussion and interview for MBA (CAT) admissions for 2020-21 in the wake of the threat of novel coronavirus.

In a notification, S. Chitra Sivasubramanian, Head of the Department of Management Studies, said the revised date will be notified later.

The GD/interview could be held in the first or second week of May. As a consequence, the last date to apply has also been extended to April 15.

The proposed national conference (NCRTGET-2020) hosted by the Centre for Green Energy Technology has also been postponed.