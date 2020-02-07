Pondicherry University students protest against fee increase

Hundreds of students of Pondicherry University on Thursday boycotted classes and staged a sit-in protest in the administrative building and the Vice-Chancellor’s chambers on the campus to mark their protest against the fee increase and transport fees introduced for day scholars.

The students belonging to various departments assembled on the campus at around 10 a.m. responding to a call by the Students Council to ‘Occupy Admin’ block till the fee increase is withdrawn. The students removed the barricades put up in front of the administrative block and staged a sit-in protest in support of their demands.

Parichay Yadav, president of Pondicherry University Students Council, said the academic fees for most courses were increased disproportionately last year. In addition, a transport fees of ₹4,000 a year was introduced for day scholars.

The previous students council had opposed this fee increase and some amount of fees in MBA, MCA, M.Sc. Computer Science and Ph.D. programmes.

Although the Vice-Chancellor constituted a grievances committee to look into the demands, the committee gave false promises and deviated from the demands, he said.

Mr. Yadav said the Students Council consistently followed up the issue but the administration had been adamant not to accept the demands.

This attitude of the administration was demeaning to the protesting students who were striving to make education accessible and affordable. The Students Council along with day scholars not only questioned the newly introduced “transport fee” but also provided factual data to show how there had been an increase of even 225 % in some departments. However, the administration chose to go forward with the move. The increase in fees would deny access to a central higher education university to a large section of people, said V. Kuralanban, secretary of Students Council.

‘No intimation of stir’

University Registrar B. Chithra said the students had gone on strike without any intimation. The grievance committee set up by the university to look into the demands had reduced the fees and it was communicated to the Students Council. The revised fee structure was applicable only for new students joining the institution and this has been mentioned in the prospectus, she said.