Pondicherry University students extend support to Jamia Millia Islamia students

Students of Pondicherry University extended support to their counterparts in Delhi agitating over the CAA

Students of Pondicherry University extended support to their counterparts in Delhi agitating over the CAA   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The students have demanded the immediate release of students detained in Delhi following their agitation over the Citizenship Amendment Act

Students of Pondicherry University on Monday extended support to their counterparts in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University in Lucknow, over the alleged crackdown by the police following student on the agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Students Council of Pondicherry University gathered in front of Gate II of the campus demanding the immediate release of the detained students. They raised slogans against the police action and said that State-sponsored violence was unleashed against the students for raising their voices against the recently-passed CAA.

According to Parichay Yadav, president of Students Council: “The police unleashed their forces upon the University with an aim to silence opposing voices. Not even the library of the university was spared from the police’s inhumane attacks.” The BJP government at the Centre is at constant attempts to suppress any opposing voices with all their might of State-sponsored violence, he said.

The Students Council will keep up the fight to uphold constitutional values and protect higher educational spaces in the country.

“We urge the student community to stay united at this hour of need to defend Constitutional values and stand for justice for the resisting students of JNU and AMU. It is time to choose a side,” V. Kuralanban, secretary of Students Council said.

