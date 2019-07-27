Pondicherry University students call off indefinite hunger strike

The students of Pondicherry University withdrew their indefinite hunger strike on Friday after university authorities agreed to address their charter of demands within a specified date.

The two students — Shonima Nelliat, vice-president of the Pondicherry University Students Council, and V. Bharathi, executive member of the council went on strike in front of Gate 2 of the campus on Thursday.

Fee hikes, reservation

The Students Council had demanded immediate resumption of free bus services for students and to roll back the steep hike in fees for all courses. The council also urged the administration to provide 25% reservation in all its postgraduate courses for students belonging to Puducherry and improve the infrastructure in hostels.

A spokesperson of the Students Council said the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Gurmeet Singh agreed to address all the demands within a specified date. The authorities also agreed to form a committee, which would also include the Student Council members, he added.