Pondicherry University, Sri Aurobindo Society ink MoU

September 03, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sri Aurobindo Society (SAS) for academic collaboration in a range of areas, including internships.

The scope of the MoU includes conducting a series of transformative workshops, seminars, debates, sports events and discussion groups.

Richa Tiwari, Co-ordinator of the MoU and Chair of Sri Aurobindo at Pondicherry University, said it was proposed to start core and elective courses as well as Ph.D programmes for students of Pondicherry University. Specialised courses on Sri Aurobindo’s political thought and principles of integral education have been designed to give more than theoretical knowledge and opportunity engage in real- world challenges.

