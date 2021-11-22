Pondicherry University signs Memorandum of Understanding with armed forces

Expanding possibilities: Representatives of Pondicherry University and the Indian Army (Training Command) with copies of the memorandum.

PUDUCHERRY

22 November 2021 01:44 IST

Army officers will be able to purse postgraduate degrees and research

The Pondicherry University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army (Training Command) to enable Army officers to pursue postgraduate studies and research in various departments of the university.

At the MoU signing held recently, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh said the institution would assist the armed forces in any academic research required without any hesitation. The university would be happy to extend maximum help to officers of the Indian Army to enrol in as many departments as possible apart from the departments covered under the MoU in the future, Prof. Singh said.

Major General Vivek Kashyap, who represented the Indian Army’s Training Command, while appreciating the efforts taken by Pondicherry University in providing knowledge to the officers, said the Indian Army would try to send more young officers for various courses like nanoscience and technology, artificial intelligence, strategic studies and many other courses as per the requirements of the Indian Army in the forthcoming academic years.

Advertising

Advertising

Major General Kashyap said the Indian Army looked to collaborate with the academic institutions to utilise young minds and attract them to join the armed forces. He also interacted with Amaresh Samantharaya, registrar i/c, deans and faculties of departments were present at the signing.

Major General Kashyap later visited various departments of the University along with Subramanyam Raju, dean of international relations and MoUs, and S.I. Humayun, coordinator (MoU-Defence Services).