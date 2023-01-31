Pondicherry University showcases green energy solutions at G20-S20 meet

January 31, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Department of Green Energy Technology at Pondicherry University organised an exhibition with prototypes and awareness literature on sustainable energy as part of the G20-S20 Inception meeting in the city.

The exhibition conducted by the department, an arm of the Madanjeet School of Green Energy Technology at the University, broadly reflected its vision to promote teaching, research and outreach in environmentally clean methods of energy production, conservation and utilisation. It also represented some of the Department’s patented models and ongoing research programmes related to renewable energy.

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, R. Arun Prasath, Head of Department and P. Elumalai, professor, interacted with the visiting G20 delegates. In fact, ‘Clean Energy for a Greener Future’ is among the key themes of the G20 events.

The exhibits displayed by the department under various heads, included waste to wealth: converting agricultural/domestic e-waste into battery; all-solid-state polymer electrolyte-based lithium metal batteries for high safety; XB3DIW 3D printer and its application in green energy and medical sectors, and electricity generation from waste heat through thermoelectric devices, a press note from the University said.

The exhibition at the Suganya Convention Centre also featured posters on waste to wealth-agricultural/domestic e-waste into battery; photoelectrochemical water splitting for green hydrogen production; vertically mounted bifacial solar power plant for highways; carbon sequestration and circular bioeconomy for biofuels; solar photovoltaic and biomass-based hybrid food drier for domestic usage, and solar thermal energy storage system for hot and cold storage applications.

The press note also mentioned the University setting an example in the adoption of sustainable energy by commissioning a 2.4 Mwp (Megawatt peak) rooftop solar power plant, which at the time of installation in 2021, was one of the largest affordable and clean energy generation units in educational institutions in India. The rooftop solar plant has significantly contributed to the energy requirements of the campus and cut carbon emissions, the press note said.