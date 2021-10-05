Pondicherry University sets up Mahatma Gandhi Park

Pondicherry University has opened a Mahatma Gandhi Park on its campus.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University, formally inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi Park during the recent 152nd birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi. He also planted a sapling to commemorate the occasion and distributed cleaning materials to the Swachh Bharat workers.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor led the tributes to the Father of the Nation by offering flowers to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The world over, the day is also celebrated as International Day of Non-violence, which is only resolution for stronger India, Mr. Singh noted.

Observing that the Mahatma followed what he preached, Mr. Singh said that was the reason his life, which is an open book, is in itself a message, which all of us should feel proud and follow.

S. Balakrishnan, Director (SEIRR), Rajeev Jain OSD (CCR), Amaresh Samantaraya, Registrar, D. Lazar, Finance Officer, C.K. Ramaiah, Controller of Examinations, Pramod Singh, Librarian, Deans of various Schools, Heads of Departments, faculty, and students also participated.