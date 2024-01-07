ADVERTISEMENT

Pondicherry University sets last date for applications to various PG courses

January 07, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the entrance of Pondicherry University in Puducherry | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Pondicherry University will close the acceptance of online applications for various Post-Graduate Degree and Diploma programmes on January 24, as stipulated by the National Testing Agency.

A press note said the university has also a opened portal for accepting the applications for Ph.D. admissions only for Entrance Examination Exempted Category for the academic year 2023-24. The last date to submit the application form for this category is January 12.

Pondicherry University had commenced the acceptance of online application for admission to various PG degree/diploma programmes based on the Common Universities Entrance Test CUET (PG) on December 26.

The aspirants who desire to take admissions in the Post-Graduate Degree / Diploma Programmes for 2024-25 may apply for CUET (PG) - 2024. Candidates can apply for CUET (PG) - 2024 online at: https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/.

The candidates must carefully refer to eligibility requirements of the programmes and select the required test paper code(s) given by the Pondicherry University in the Information Brochure available at the University website: https://www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2024-25/.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the website of NTA at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/

Further, candidates can apply online to various Ph.D. programmes by visiting the Pondicherry University at https://www.pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2023-24/

