Pondicherry University ranks among world’s top 1,000

PUDUCHERRY

14 June 2021 01:20 IST

Pondicherry University has been ranked among the top 1,000 universities in the world in the latest QS World University Rankings.

According to a press note, Pondicherry Central University was ranked between 801 to 1,000 category in the recently released QS World University Rankings 2022.

Pondicherry University also appears in the top 20 among the Indian Universities / institutions in the rank list from India.

Advertising

Advertising

"The inclusion of Pondicherry University in the QS World University Rankings is a significant achievement, as the Pondicherry University secured a good position from among the participating Indian and Asian universities. Only 22 Universities and Institutions are able to make an entry into the QS World University Rankings 2022," the press note said.

The University scored very well with regard to performance indicators, like research impact and teaching commitment, besides scoring a good ratio with regard to citation per paper and papers per faculty.

The QS World University Rankings capture the overall performance of the university with six rigorous performance indicators examining each university’s strengths against all of its core missions — like academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty student ratio, citations per paper, international faculty ratio and international students ratio.

Earlier the University has ranked in the QS Asia Rankings between 301-350, successfully for the last four years rankings, and 211-220 category among the BRICS Universities. The QS World University Ranking introduced its ranking since 2014 and Pondicherry University has been participating in the Ranking since 2018.

Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh expects the institution, which has also been a participant in other prestigious world rankings, such as THE (Times Higher Education) World University Ranking, ACU (Association of Common Wealth Universities) Ranking and National Rankings, such as NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework), to achieve higher position at the world University level by participating in various ranking frameworks, the press note said.