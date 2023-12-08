Pondicherry University ranks 24th spot in sustainability rankings

December 08, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University marked its debut in the QS World University Sustainability Rankings for 2024 of analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds, securing 24th place among Indian universities and the 221th position among Asian institutions.

According to a press note from the university, the ranking framework showcases the diverse initiatives undertaken by universities to address the most pressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues worldwide.

Pondicherry University achieved a world ranking of 801-820 in the second edition of QS Sustainability Rankings 2024, courtesy of the strides made on sustainability research, teaching, governance, and community engagement, ensuring that future generations of students comprehend the significance of this crucial topic.

The QS World University Rankings team members comprised of K. Srinivasamoorthy, R. Arun Prasath, V. Mourougavelou, S. Rajkumar, V. Ilayabhharathi, K. Gnanavel, M. Nandhivarman, and R. Vishnu Vardhan, Deputy Coordinator, IQAC and Ranking Coordinator handed over the QS Ranking Certificate to K. Tharanikkarasu, Vice-Chancellor (i/c) of Pondicherry University.

Prof. Tharanikkarasu said the university in the year ahead will focus on collaborations, shared expertise, outreach, community engagement, and alumni relations to address climate challenges and environmental crises across all academic departments and administrative wings.