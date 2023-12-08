HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pondicherry University ranks 24th spot in sustainability rankings

December 08, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor in charge K. Tharanikkarasu presented the QS Sustainability World Rankings certificate for the university.

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor in charge K. Tharanikkarasu presented the QS Sustainability World Rankings certificate for the university. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pondicherry University marked its debut in the QS World University Sustainability Rankings for 2024 of analytics firm Quacquarelli Symonds, securing 24th place among Indian universities and the 221th position among Asian institutions.

According to a press note from the university, the ranking framework showcases the diverse initiatives undertaken by universities to address the most pressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues worldwide.

Pondicherry University achieved a world ranking of 801-820 in the second edition of QS Sustainability Rankings 2024, courtesy of the strides made on sustainability research, teaching, governance, and community engagement, ensuring that future generations of students comprehend the significance of this crucial topic.

The QS World University Rankings team members comprised of K. Srinivasamoorthy, R. Arun Prasath, V. Mourougavelou, S. Rajkumar, V. Ilayabhharathi, K. Gnanavel, M. Nandhivarman, and R. Vishnu Vardhan, Deputy Coordinator, IQAC and Ranking Coordinator handed over the QS Ranking Certificate to K. Tharanikkarasu, Vice-Chancellor (i/c) of Pondicherry University.

Prof. Tharanikkarasu said the university in the year ahead will focus on collaborations, shared expertise, outreach, community engagement, and alumni relations to address climate challenges and environmental crises across all academic departments and administrative wings.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.