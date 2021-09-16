Pondicherry University ranked 8th among Central institutions

It’s an achievement, says varsity

Pondicherry University took the 8th spot among the 54 Central universities in India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2021 recently released by the Ministry of Education.

The university said in a press note that this was an achievement against the backdrop of the pandemic as well as factoring in the increased competition for the ranking compared to the previous years..

Pondicherry University was placed in 58th position with a score of 44.36 under ‘University Category’ and 87th place with a score of 43.10 under ‘Overall Category’ among the 1,657 participating institutions this year in the Ministry of Education–NIRF survey.

Steady improvement

According to the press note, the university has steadily improved its combined metric score related to research and professional practice including quality of publication, Intellectual Property Rights, research projects and consultancy activities over the years.

Good score

Besides, the university achieved good score in terms of student’s strength, graduation outcomes, examinations, women diversity and academic and employers’ perception.

Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh advised all the stakeholders to continue their persistent efforts to take Pondicherry University to greater heights in the years to come, the press note said.