Pondicherry University professor felicitated

S. A. Abbasi, CSIR Emeritus Professor at Pondicherry University, has been ranked among the top 100 Indian scientists in a recently published Stanford University study, a press note from the Pondicherry University said.
Prof. Abbasi, who is Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Cambridge, UK, and considered to be among the world’s most senior environmental experts, was felicitated on the achievement by the Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh.
Besides serving on committees of the UGC and the AICTE which assess upcoming universities for accreditation, Prof. Abbasi is also advisor on faculty selection and PG programmes at the University of Malaya.
Besides, with over 300 research papers and 43 books which have received close to 13,000 citations from all over the world, he is one of the most-cited Indian researchers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath