Pondicherry University professor felicitated

Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, Pondicherry University, felicitating S. A. Abbasi, CSIR Emeritus Professor.   | Photo Credit: Handout_E_Mail

S. A. Abbasi, CSIR Emeritus Professor at Pondicherry University, has been ranked among the top 100 Indian scientists in a recently published Stanford University study, a press note from the Pondicherry University said.

Prof. Abbasi, who is Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Cambridge, UK, and considered to be among the world’s most senior environmental experts, was felicitated on the achievement by the Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh.

Besides serving on committees of the UGC and the AICTE which assess upcoming universities for accreditation, Prof. Abbasi is also advisor on faculty selection and PG programmes at the University of Malaya.

Besides, with over 300 research papers and 43 books which have received close to 13,000 citations from all over the world, he is one of the most-cited Indian researchers.

