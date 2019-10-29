Pondicherry University professor awarded Fellowship of Indian Science Congress Association

P. P. Mathur, Head of Department, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology and Dean, School of Life Sciences, Pondicherry University, has been awarded the Fellowship of Indian Science Congress Association (FISC).

The Fellowship was awarded in a ceremony held in the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru by Roddam Narasimha, professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bengaluru in presence of the S. Rajendra Prasad, Vice Chancellor, University of Agricultural Sciences and K. S. Rangappa, General President of the Indian Science Congress Association.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University congratulated Prof. Mathur for the distinction.