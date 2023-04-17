HamberMenu
Pondicherry University plans lecture series to mark Ambedkar anniversary

Every April marks the start of Dalit History Month, a globally recognised celebration of the contributions Dalits have made to this country and a time to reflect on the continued struggle for social justice, says V-C Gurmeet Singh

April 17, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh and faculty members at the recent Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations.

Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh and faculty members at the recent Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pondicherry University will celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar with a series of lectures every week inviting distinguished scholars from all over India, Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh said.

Addressing the 132nd Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations recently, Mr. Singh said it was proposed to launch the lecture series soon with the participation of L. Murugan, Union Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that since 2015, every April marks the start of Dalit History Month, a globally recognised celebration of the contributions Dalits have made to this country and a time to reflect on the continued struggle for social justice. The Dalit History Month gives everyone the opportunity to share, celebrate and understand the importance of Dalit literature, heritage and culture, he said.

The lecture series was planned as a dedication to celebrating and amplifying the essential contributions of Dalits in the making of India, which so often get overlooked and under-recognised. Academic and cultural events and online celebrations will be organised throughout the month to focus attention on Dalits’ achievements and history, the Vice-Chancellor said.

Mr. Singh also garlanded the Ambedkar statue on the varsity campus and paid floral tributes to a portrait inside the University building.

Faculty members of various departments, officers, staff, research scholars and students participated in the event.

