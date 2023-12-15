Pondicherry University plans competitions, lectures as part of Viksit Bharat@2047 campaign

December 15, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University has released posters on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ campaign in order to sensitise and encourage students to submit suggestions and ideas on the www.mygov.in portal.

In a press release, University Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) K. Tharanikkarasu said the university had planned several activities including talks by eminent personalities, panel discussions, a mini-marathon, department-level workshops, NCC/NSS camps, quizzes and essay and painting competitions as part of the campaign.

The initiative is aimed at getting feedback in the form of innovative ideas from students, the press release said.

