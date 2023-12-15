ADVERTISEMENT

Pondicherry University plans competitions, lectures as part of Viksit Bharat@2047 campaign

December 15, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The initiative is aimed at getting feedback in the form of innovative ideas from students, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University has released posters on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ campaign in order to sensitise and encourage students to submit suggestions and ideas on the www.mygov.in portal.

In a press release, University Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) K. Tharanikkarasu said the university had planned several activities including talks by eminent personalities, panel discussions, a mini-marathon, department-level workshops, NCC/NSS camps, quizzes and essay and painting competitions as part of the campaign.

