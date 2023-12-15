GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pondicherry University plans competitions, lectures as part of Viksit Bharat@2047 campaign

The initiative is aimed at getting feedback in the form of innovative ideas from students, a press release said

December 15, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University has released posters on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ campaign in order to sensitise and encourage students to submit suggestions and ideas on the www.mygov.in portal.

In a press release, University Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) K. Tharanikkarasu said the university had planned several activities including talks by eminent personalities, panel discussions, a mini-marathon, department-level workshops, NCC/NSS camps, quizzes and essay and painting competitions as part of the campaign.

The initiative is aimed at getting feedback in the form of innovative ideas from students, the press release said.

Related Topics

Puducherry / university / students

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.