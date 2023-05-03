Pondicherry University organises online workshop on patents and designs

May 03, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The School of Law, Pondicherry University, in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Intellectual Property Management (RGIIPM), Nagpur recently organised an online workshop on ‘patents and designs filing’ under the National Intellectual Property Mission.

Bharat N. Suryawanshi, Assistant Controller of Patents and Designs, RGNIIPM, who led a session highlighted the importance of Intellectual Property and the need to protect the IP rights.

He elaborated on all the IP rights, the protection period and the registration processes.

Gurminder Kaur, assistant professor and Head (in-charge) of School of Law, Victor Anandkumar, Dean (in-charge) and G. Subhalakshmi of School of Law, spoke on the occasion.

Students, scholars and the faculty members of Pondicherry University, and registrants from institutions across the country attended the sessions.