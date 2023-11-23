ADVERTISEMENT

Pondicherry University opens nine new buildings

November 23, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The main campus now has six new academic buildings for the departments of Biotechnology, Politics and International Studies, Physical Education and Sports, History, English and Computer Science and the Kannagi Girls Hostel and Birsa Munda Boys Hostel

The Hindu Bureau

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh inaugurating nine new buildings on the campuses in Puducherry and Karaikal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pondicherry University has opened nine buildings on its campuses in Puducherry and Karaikal as part of an infrastructure upgrade.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Pondicherry University inaugurated the new buildings at a brief function held in the university on Thursday evening.

The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Boys Hostel was also commissioned on the Karaikal campus on the occasion.

K. Tharanikkarasu, Director (Studies), Rajeev Jain OSD (CCR), Rajneesh Bhutani, Registrar, D. Lazar, Finance Officer, Sadanand G Swami, Controller of Examination, M. Vijayakumar, Librarian, Nanda Kishor (Public Relations), deans of various schools, heads of departments and officers were present on the occasion.

