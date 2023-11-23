HamberMenu
Pondicherry University opens nine new buildings

The main campus now has six new academic buildings for the departments of Biotechnology, Politics and International Studies, Physical Education and Sports, History, English and Computer Science and the Kannagi Girls Hostel and Birsa Munda Boys Hostel

November 23, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh inaugurating nine new buildings on the campuses in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh inaugurating nine new buildings on the campuses in Puducherry and Karaikal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pondicherry University has opened nine buildings on its campuses in Puducherry and Karaikal as part of an infrastructure upgrade.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Pondicherry University inaugurated the new buildings at a brief function held in the university on Thursday evening.

According to a press note, the main campus now has six new academic buildings of the Departments of Biotechnology, Politics and International Studies, Physical Education and Sports, History, English and Computer Science and the Kannagi Girls Hostel and Birsa Munda Boys Hostel.

The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Boys Hostel was also commissioned on the Karaikal campus on the occasion.

K. Tharanikkarasu, Director (Studies), Rajeev Jain OSD (CCR), Rajneesh Bhutani, Registrar, D. Lazar, Finance Officer, Sadanand G Swami, Controller of Examination, M. Vijayakumar, Librarian, Nanda Kishor (Public Relations), deans of various schools, heads of departments and officers were present on the occasion.

