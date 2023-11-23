Pondicherry University opens nine new buildings

November 23, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University has opened nine buildings on its campuses in Puducherry and Karaikal as part of an infrastructure upgrade.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Pondicherry University inaugurated the new buildings at a brief function held in the university on Thursday evening.

According to a press note, the main campus now has six new academic buildings of the Departments of Biotechnology, Politics and International Studies, Physical Education and Sports, History, English and Computer Science and the Kannagi Girls Hostel and Birsa Munda Boys Hostel.

The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Boys Hostel was also commissioned on the Karaikal campus on the occasion.

