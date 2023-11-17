Pondicherry University opens green campus office

November 17, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University has opened a ‘green campus’ office to plan and coordinate initiatives to preserve and replenish natural resources on the landscape.

The accelerated accomplishment of Sustainable Development Goals and bringing about a change in the mindset of students, scholars, and stakeholders in relation to climate and environment sustainability are among the goals of the office, a press note from Pondicherry University said.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the University, opened the office which will also undertake programmes in alignment with the UGC Quality Mandate to address climate crisis and safeguard the natural resources on the campus and the surrounding environment, the University said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The facility was set up in collaboration with the alumni.

To inculcate environment-conscious behaviour and speedy implementation of the SDGs, M. Nandhivarman, Green Campus coordinator, said the office will operate based on four key principles of environmental justice, fundamental duties outlined by the Constitution, tipping theory (doing the good rather than stopping the bad), and identifying easily achievable actions for the protection and conservation of natural resources, besides fostering a change in attitude among students and stakeholders.

Moreover, the office will provide substantial benefits to the university in various visible ways, such as raising awareness about climate crisis and sustainable development, offering training and capacity building for relevant stakeholders, mentoring students, and establishing real-environment connections, thus making the university’s stakeholders more globally prepared.

Tharanikkarasu, Director (Studies), Rajeev Jain, Director (Culture), Clement Sagayaradja Lourdes and Chandhrika, faculty members, officials and students participated in the launch function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.