Pondicherry University opens COVID-19 care centre

L-G opens the facility which will benefit people in the varsity’s neighbourhood

Pondicherry University has set up a 60-bed COVID-19 Care Centre on its campus for the benefit of patients in the neighbouring villages of Periya Kalapet, Chinna Kalapet and Pillaichavady.

Lt. Governor and Chief Rector Tamilisai Soundarajan inaugurated the facility. Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh, officials and faculty of the univeristy were present.

The centre had been created with 60 beds along with oxygen concentrators. The the university had provided the space and buildings for setting up the centre, a press note said.

The facility will, at the same time, cater to the needs of the faculty members, officers, staff and students of Pondicherry University and their families on priority.

Dr. Soundararajan congratulated the university and its Vice-Chancellorfor having attained the most coveted position in QS World University Ranking as one of the top 1,000 in the world and top 20 in the country. She hoped the institution would reach greater heights.

Mr. Singh thanked the Lieutenant Governor for launching the facility on the occasion of her first visit to the campus and MLA P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram for his efforts in establishing the COVID-19 Care Centre on the campus.

MLAs A. John Kumar and Richard John Kumar, Health Secretary T. Arun, university registrar B. Chitra, Director (Studies, Educational Innovation and Rural Reconstruction) S. Balakrishnan and Director (Culture and Cultural Relations) Rajeev Jain participated in the programme.

The university conducted a vaccination camp at the new facility with the help of the Health Department. It had earlier conducted two special vaccination camps for all its stakeholders and its families and residents of the neighboring village.

The university has brought out awareness material for the benefit of the people of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. Its EMRC (Educational Multimedia Research Centre), an active contributor to creating multi-modal teaching-learning resources based on research, with a state-of-the-art studio equipped for video production facilities, has launched a COVID-19 awareness campaign.

A set of five short videos covering important information for education of the people for prevention of COVID-19 are available on its YouTube channel, EDUCAST Pondicherry University, on the link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQQiR-TmQGIuFKAr0apAwzw/featured