Pondicherry University opens Centre for Sustainability and Climate Studies

October 04, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University has launched a Centre for Sustainability and Climate Studies (CSCS) to cultivate an interdisciplinary approach and create a collaborative environment for education, research, and public outreach.

A press note said one of the principal aims of the CSCS, under the Department of Ecology and Environmental Sciences, School of Life Sciences, is to render education and foster research in the domains of sustainability-climate studies and facilitate a deeper understanding of environment.

The CSCS will address all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, with a particular focus on climate sciences.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University, Gurmeet Singh, highlighted the significance of the CSCS in the current global context.

Jonas Brunschwig, CEO and Consul General, Consulate General of Switzerland, Bengaluru, India, shared his thoughts on the importance of global collaboration in the field of sustainability and climate change.

Mathimaran Natarajan, Centre Head underlined the Centre’s commitment to interdisciplinary research, education, and policy discourse around climate change and sustainability.

Rajneesh Bhutani, Registrar (in-charge), Pondicherry University, D. Ramamoorthy, Head of the Department of Ecology and Environmental Sciences, A. Subramanyam Raju, Dean-International Relations, Pondicherry University, K. Tharanikarasu, Director (in-charge), Studies, Educational Innovations and Rural Reconstruction, and Nanda Kishor, Associate Professor at the Department of Politics and International Studies and Public Relations Officer, spoke.

The establishment of the Centre is in alignment with the National Education Policy’s emphasis on interdisciplinary curriculum, skill development, and research.

