Pondicherry University offers students a chance to complete B. Tech
Pondicherry University has decided to give two additional chances to B. Tech students of affiliated colleges, who were admitted from 2006-07 to 2014-15 and could not complete the courses within the stipulated duration, to sit for the arrears examinations.
An official said the Academic Council met on March 18 and took the decision. The notification of the examinations for the July 22 and December 22 sessions will be put up on the university website shortly. Students are requested to look up the website for updates for registration, syllabus and schedule.
They will have to pay ₹5,000 in registration fee and ₹1,000 for each theory and practical exam.
