Pondicherry University offers old students additional chance to complete degree

November 29, 2022 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Pondicherry University has decided to give two additional chances to all undergraduate and postgraduate (arts and sciences) students of affiliated colleges, who were admitted from 2006-07 to 2015-16 and who could not complete their courses within the stipulated duration, to sit for arrears examinations.

According to a press release, the notification of the examinations for the November/December 2022 and April/May 2023 sessions will be put up on the university website shortly. The online registration for examination will also be enabled after the notification is put up on the website. Students are requested to look to the website for updates on registration, syllabus, and schedules, periodically, and utilise the chance to clear their arrear papers.

Students will have to pay ₹3,000 in registration fees and ₹1,000 for each theory and practical exam.