  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Portugal beats Uruguay 2-0, qualifies for round of 16

Pondicherry University offers old students additional chance to complete degree

Students from 2006-7 to 2015-16 who could not complete their courses can now sit for arrears examinations again, a press release said

November 29, 2022 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the entrance of Pondicherry University

A view of the entrance of Pondicherry University | Photo Credit: File

Pondicherry University has decided to give two additional chances to all undergraduate and postgraduate (arts and sciences) students of affiliated colleges, who were admitted from 2006-07 to 2015-16 and who could not complete their courses within the stipulated duration, to sit for arrears examinations.

According to a press release, the notification of the examinations for the November/December 2022 and April/May 2023 sessions will be put up on the university website shortly. The online registration for examination will also be enabled after the notification is put up on the website. Students are requested to look to the website for updates on registration, syllabus, and schedules, periodically, and utilise the chance to clear their arrear papers.

Students will have to pay ₹3,000 in registration fees and ₹1,000 for each theory and practical exam.

Related Topics

Puducherry / universities and colleges / higher education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.