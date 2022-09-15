Pondicherry University launches pensioner’s portal

It is a milestone in the history of the university, says V-C

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 15, 2022 00:13 IST

Gurmeet Singh, Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor launched a pensioners’ portal for the benefit of retirees recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pondicherry University has launched a pensioner’s portal to benefit retirees.

According to a press note, all pensioner-related orders/circulars of the Pondicherry University would be uploaded in the portal, and all pensioners can download their details from the portal.

The portal allows pensioners to download and upload life certificate, fill and upload it, significantly easing submission of life certificate from anywhere. Each pensioner can also download the monthly pension slip from the portal, the Pension Bill Register (PBR) containing the entire year details for income-tax purposes, and Form-16 and 26AS.

Any grievances pertaining to the pensioner can be endorsed to the nodal officer.

Launching the facility, Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor said the portal was a milestone in the history of the University and would be invaluable for the pensioner community, whose members were increasing month on month.

At present, over 400 pensioners will be benefited by the portal.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the efforts of officers, pension unit and staff of Finance Section and Computer Centre of University for setting up and managing the portal.

