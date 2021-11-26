Pondicherry University launches online admission portal

Plan to organise online job fair: V-C

Pondicherry University has launched an online admission portal for various distance education courses.

A press note from the University said the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) at the Pondicherry University has been offering five MBA degrees, four postgraduate (PG) and two undergraduate (UG) programmes for all those who were unable to join regular academic and vocational education programmes in the affiliated colleges of the University. This is done with an aim to cater to the needs of those who could not pursue their higher education in the formal/on-campus streams.

This year, the DDE got approval for 20 degree programmes during September and October, which includes eight MBA degrees in Marketing, Finance, Human Resource Management, International Business, General, Tourism, Operations & Supply Chain Management and Hospital Management, four PG degrees including M.Com. (Finance) and MA in English, Hindi and Sociology. These degree programmes have been recognised and approved by the AICTE, New Delhi, and the Distance Education Bureau (DEB), New Delhi.

Besides, sanction was also given for eight UG degrees (BBA, B.Com., BA in English, Economics, History, Political Science, Sociology and Journalism & Mass Communication).

The admission process usually commences in June for the academic year and in January for the calendar year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, this year admissions got delayed and commenced on November 17.

Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University, launched the DDE website and online admission portal in the presence of the Director, Registrar, Finance Officer, Dean CDC, DGM and Branch Manager of Indian Bank, and all the staff of DDE.

C.K. Ramaiah, Director of DDE, while welcoming the approval for 20 degree programmes hinted at many more initiatives in the pipeline. The DDE has automated the entire admission process so that students from any part of the country could submit their application forms and make their fee payment online. The Computer Centre of Pondicherry University developed the DDE website, while the online admissions portal was developed by Samarth team of Delhi University.

The Vice-Chancellor said the DDE got all approvals from AICTE, New Delhi and DEB, UGC, New Delhi though COVID-19 situation had caused some delay in the process.

The DDE at Pondicherry University is the first in the country to organise job fairs for helping students pursuing distance education programmes and this year, the University is planning to organise an online job fair in December, Mr. Singh said. The DDE, which is in its silver jubilee year, has plans to introduce many initiatives, he added.