Pondicherry University launches new unit to bolster industry interface

November 06, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Pondicherry University has launched a new facility, Department of Computer Science Centre for Industry Institute Interface (PUDoCS CIII), to bolster collaboration with industries.

Speaking at the launch function, Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the university, stressed the role of students and scholars in contributing to the nation’s development through technological innovation. He urged the students to equip themselves with the necessary skills to navigate the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Chief guest K. M. Suceendran, Global Head of AIP at Tata Consultancy Services, said the development of cybersecurity solutions was imperative. He offered students the opportunity to enrol in TCS’s online cybersecurity certificate course free of cost.

Jawahar Govindaraj, Chief Technology Officer and Head of AI and Automation at Gen S4 Technologies, United Kingdom, in his keynote address, highlighted the latest trends in Generative AI. He exhorted the participants to cultivate AI skills to remain competitive in the field.

Samuel Rajkumar, Director of the Career Development Centre at VIT, provided students insights into building a professional profile and stressed the significance of acquiring unique skills for enhanced employability.

L. Arunachalam, Dean of Training and Placements at Sairam Group of Educational Institutes, defined hackathons as a means to develop problem-solving skills. Joseph Selvin, Director of Research and Development Cell, encouraged the scholars to concentrate on the evolving research problems.

S. Sivasathya, Dean of the School of Engineering and Technology, S. K. V Jayakumar, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Sunitha, associate professor of the department, were among those who addressed the gathering.

Faculty members, scholars, and students from the Department of Computer Science were present.

A research scholars forum was also launched on the occasion.

